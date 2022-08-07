Macon's Museum of Arts and Sciences, GEICO to host 'Reptile Rendezvous'

Visitors can meet an American alligator, a gopher tortoise, and an albino Burmese python among other animals on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Museum of Arts and Sciences is hosting their Reptile Rendezvouz on Saturday- an event they have held before and has featured many different reptiles.

The event is one of the museum’s many family events.

“We have a saying that fear comes from lack of knowledge so a lot of times people don’t understand animals and the more we can educate them, the better,” Sharon Cornacchione, the animal curator at the museum, said. “One of the most misunderstood groups of animals is reptiles so when they come out tomorrow they’re going to be able to see all sorts of different types of reptiles, learn all about them, learn what they do for us, learn how they help our ecosystem.”

The museum’s collection of turtles, snakes and alligators will be shown as well as visiting animals.

Jason Clark from Southeastern Reptile Rescue will attend, as well as Barry Stevenson, a biology professor at Mercer, and Dauset Trails Nature Center.

Clark will have a show featuring large tortoises, alligators, and collections of snakes native to Georgia at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Some of the animals visitors will be able to see include an American alligator, a gopher tortoise, and an albino Burmese python.

“We’re really excited to be able to allow people to get an up close and personal visit with the great reptiles that call Georgia home,” Kyrie Hugdahl, the Director of Membership and Communications at the museum, said.

GEICO is sponsoring the event and visitors might find a gecko or two.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults 18 and over can get a ticket for $10, children 3-17 for $5, senior citizens and military for $8, and college students for $7. Children under 3 and members of the museum get in for free.