Macon's Otis Redding Foundation named cultural treasure

The foundation is the only Black, Indigenous, and people of color organization in Macon to receive this recognition this year.

MACON, Ga. — A southeast regional arts group has recognized Macon's Otis Redding Foundation as a "Southern Cultural Treasure."

The organization is called South Arts, and it announced funding for 17 groups representing Black, Indigenous, and people of color.

The Otis Redding Foundation hopes to receive up to $300,00 from South Arts.

Executive Director Karla Redding-Andrews say they plan to use the money to fund their new Otis Redding Arts Center in downtown Macon.

"All of our programs that we have been doing will be housed in that facility." Karla says. "We're excited [and] we've outgrown this space, so we now know that we need to move on."

Andrews says they hope to break ground this fall on the art center on Cherry Street.