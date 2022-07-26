Macon's Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization meeting focuses on residents' 'basic needs'

During the forum, people listed some of the "basic needs" they want to see in the Pleasant Hill community, like access to food, gas, and health care.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization held a town hall meeting Tuesday night, the first in a series designed to tackle topics like blight and public safety. They focused on the "basic needs" of the people who live in the area.

Lucille Williams has lived in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood her whole life. She says she would like to see the neighborhood return to its former beauty.

"The most beautiful homes, and when I was little, I used to say, 'I am going to get me a house down here when I grow up,'" Williams said.

But now, "A lot of the houses look rundown, a lot of them need to be torn down," Williams said.

During the forum, people listed some of the "basic needs" they want to see in the Pleasant Hill community, like access to food, gas, and health care. Williams remembers the different stores that used to be in the community.

"We could walk to the store and get milk and bread. There are really no stores in our neighborhood where you can do that," Williams said.

Tonja Khabir manages the strategic plan for the Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization. She also lives in the neighborhood and says their goal for the meetings is to get a understanding of what residents feel are important.

"We need to actually write down these issues so we can develop a plan and a strategy to actually overcome these challenges," Khabir said.

Khabir says topics they plan to talk about in the next meetings include, "Transportation and infrastructure, we'll have a conversation with youth. We will also have conversations about public safety, and we will have conversations about recreation and education as well," Khabir said.

Williams hopes the meetings will lead to a brighter future for Pleasant Hill.

"In four or five years from now, I would like to see houses built, the kids on the playground playing again," Williams said.

There will be a total of seven of these conversations. The next meeting is Wednesday at 2 p.m. It's happening at the Booker T. Washington Community Center.

Basic Needs

Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 6:00 p.m. | Booker T. Washington Community Center

Youth PHB

Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. | Booker T. Washington Community Center

Public Safety

Thursday, July 21, 2022, 6:00 p.m. | Booker T. Washington Community Center

Walk and Talk (Blight)

Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 6:00 p.m. | L.H. Williams

Recreation

Thursday, July 28, 2022, 6:00 p.m. | L.H. Williams

Back to School Bash

Saturday, July 30, 2022, 6:00 p.m. | Booker T. Washington Community Center

Festival in the Hills – Walk and Talk