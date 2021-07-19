Macon's Riverside Branch Library celebrating summer reading finale with prize walk

Kids and adults will receive prizes for reaching their summer reading milestones

MACON, Georgia — A Macon library will be treating those who took part in summer reading.

This Friday, the Riverside Library branch will be hosting its summer reading finale celebration. Folks can come in between 10:30-11:30 a.m. to join the staff for a prize walk where families can turn in their summer reading logs and receive prizes for reaching their goals.

Middle Georgia Regional Library marketing coordinator Sylvia O'Bear says she wants everyone to celebrate taking the time to read this summer.

"It's all about them, we're appreciating them," O'Bear said. "We want to applaud them, from the smallest to the oldest, to the tallest, to the widest. We want them to be able to know that they have received all the glory that they can for summer reading."

O'Bear says kids who took part in this year's summer reading program logged more than 500,000 minutes of reading. The Riverside Library is located at 110 Holiday Drive N in the Rivergate Shopping Center.