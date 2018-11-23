Thanksgiving Day may be officially over, but the Salvation Army wants to keep on giving!

On Friday, they hosted Thanksgiving dinner to those in need.

From turkey and rolls to all of the fixings, they fed over 200 people.

Naomi Ladson says that being charitable and lending a helping hand shouldn't just be reserved for a few special days of the year.

"People need to realize that it's not just one day a year that Thanksgiving should be done it's every day. We should be grateful every day for whats happening and meals should not just be served on a holiday only it should be an every day event," she says.

If you would like to volunteer and help out at the Salvation army you can call 478-746-8572.

© 2018 WMAZ