MACON, Ga. — Stratford Academy students showcased their acting skills Thursday.

The Stratford Theatre Department presented a live play, William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream." The performance was held outside so everyone had enough space to be socially distant. They also worked with a local artist and Mercer's theatre department to design the costumes. The actors wore clear masks.

The troupe hoped the performance would highlight the art of acting and bring everyone together for a good time.

"I hope that what we've done is push a little door way open to remind everybody that there are still ways to be together, to celebrate together, to enjoy art together, and sometimes it takes the young people to bring us to that," said Director of Theatre Sylvia Haynie.