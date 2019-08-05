MACON, Ga. — What better way to celebrate Tattnall Square Academy's 50th anniversary than by giving it a facelift?

Head of School John Hankinson explains the the five major changes students can expect to see next school year. "Our goal was $300,000 -- we expect to meet that and exceed it in the next few weeks," he said.

Hankinson says that was always the plan for their Golden Anniversary Campaign this year, but they didn't expect to receive an offer from a private donor to match an additional $50,000.

"Probably about a month ago, as we had already launched the campaign, we've seen a lot of interest in that, obviously, so it's a great opportunity for our parents, grandparents, and alumni to match that gift," Hankinson said.

That money is going toward cosmetic upgrades to their campus.

"We're planning on buying new lunchroom furniture this summer, some renovations in Trojan Hall to our Fine Arts complex, also some athletic renovations to the football field to the track and press box, and we're looking at adding some interactive technology in our classrooms," Hankinson said.

They also plan to do a fresh paint job and add new floors in their old gym, which hasn't been updated since 1988.

Hankinson hopes the improvements will help Tattnall grow.

"We're one of the few schools in the Macon area that's seen enrollment increases in the last couple of years, so we hope this does nothing but continue those increased enrollments," Hankinson said.

After working at the school for 23 years, he says it's the perfect time for an upgrade. "It's just a time for us to look back on the past and celebrate it, embrace the present and where we are now and more importantly plan for the future," he said.

Tattnall currently has 525 students enrolled from preschool up to 12th grade.

Director of Development Brandi Fountain says they're on track to reach the additional $50,000 challenge by the end of May.