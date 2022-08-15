Macon's Tubman Museum to host 'Tasty Tuesday' event offering food, live music

It is a way for the museum to attract people to their new exhibits.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum plans to serve up something special for downtown Macon.

The museum will be hosting their first Tasty Tuesday event, where you can find food from vendors and hear live music from a local band.

From 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., education coordinator George Crawley says they'll have everything from burgers to fried foods and desserts.

The museum is also offering free tours to see new exhibits and free games inside of the museum.

Crawley says the museum is using this event to bring attention to culture.

"We are the unique place to offer the public opportunities to see wonderful pieces of African-American art history and culture," Crawley says.