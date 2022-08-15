x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Macon's Tubman Museum to host 'Tasty Tuesday' event offering food, live music

It is a way for the museum to attract people to their new exhibits.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum plans to serve up something special for downtown Macon.

The museum will be hosting their first Tasty Tuesday event, where you can find food from vendors and hear live music from a local band.

From 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., education coordinator George Crawley says they'll have everything from burgers to fried foods and desserts. 

The museum is also offering free tours to see new exhibits and free games inside of the museum.

Crawley says the museum is using this event to bring attention to culture.

"We are the unique place to offer the public opportunities to see wonderful pieces of African-American art history and culture," Crawley says.

Crawley said the museum hopes to make it a successful event so they can do it more often.

Related Articles

    

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out