Macon's Victory Church holding 'Cross Walk' this Saturday

Participants will each carry a cross on the two-mile walk

MACON, Ga. — Victory Church off of Log Cabin Drive is having their very first "Cross Walk" for Easter.

All participants will receive their own cross to carry during a two-mile walk.

After the walk, the church will provide food and activities for everyone including an Easter egg hunt for kids 12 and under.

Executive Pastor Arizona White shared why this event will be so impactful.

"I think that any time you're able to reflect, anytime you're able to pause and just remember what our Savior did for us. It definitely has some great impact on our mental health, on our spiritual health, and even the two-mile walk is great for our physical health,"

Pastor Bishop Donald Watkins Jr. of Victory Church is working with New Hope Baptist Church to host the event.