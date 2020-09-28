The Situation Room is getting ready to give Central Georgians a taste of the Amazing Race and time travel with Macon Timescape

MACON, Ga. — If you've ever wanted to compete in the Amazing Race or experiment with time travel, you're in luck!

The Situation Room, known for their escape rooms, is getting ready to let guests escape to the great outdoors with their next adventure game, Macon Timescape.

In Macon Timescape, players are challenged to explore the downtown corridor and fix an anomaly in our universe using an app to find clues in less than 90-minutes.

The app uses augmented reality to blend a series of puzzles into downtown Macon.

Situation Room co-founder Brandan Wormsbacher wants the new game to give players a way to be social outdoors while not risking their health.

"COVID-19 created a situation where people had to be physically distant from one another," says Wormsbacher. "We knew people in our community really wanted to get out of the house so our team came up with an outdoor escape game."

NEW GAME LAUNCHING. We have 50 presale vouchers for a complete game that are good for a year available at 80% off for the next 3 days. Message if interested in securing this offer! Posted by Situation Room on Thursday, September 10, 2020

The game will also feature a large, steampunk-style time portal in Situation Room's lobby for players to log points and travel to another dimension.

Situation Room partnered with Visit Macon to encourage people to stop by other local businesses while completing Macon Timescape challenges.

"We decided to have the story revolve around downtown Macon in order to help foot traffic for our neighboring businesses," says Wormsbacher. "We needed people to get out and socialize but also needed to do it safely and help stimulate small businesses."

Macon Timescape will celebrate a soft opening during October's First Friday.