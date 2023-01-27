Magnitude 2.2 earthquake in Putnam County shakes Lake Country Friday morning

The USGS confirms an magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck southern Putnam County near Lake Sinclair.

Example video title will go here for this video

EATONTON, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirms a magnitude 2.2 earthquake rocked Georgia's Lake Country early Friday.

The quake struck at 7:13 a.m. about 9 miles south of Eatonton at a depth of about 3.6 km. It was centered just to the northwest of the US-441 bridge over Lake Sinclair.

13WMAZ received multiple reports of a loud boom in the vicinity of Milledgeville at the time of the earthquake. At this time there is no reports of damage. If you felt the quake, click here to let Meteorologist Alex Forbes know.