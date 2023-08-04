Magnolia soap box derby kicks off in downtown Macon despite rain

Several cars competed (and wiped out!) in the derby on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — From newbies to professional, drivers put their 'pedal to the metal' at Washington Park in downtown Macon on Saturday.

Cars raced downhill on Magnolia Street for the 13th annual Magnolia Soap Box Derby.

The organizer says it's one of the nation's largest soap box racing events.

There were three different races folks could choose from: a gravity racing challenge, shadetree, and professional.

But wasn't just the adults that got to have all the fun!

Kids ages 5 -10 could go full throttle in the big wheel race.

There, they could learn more about the science behind the speed. There were even learning zones where they could learn the basics of downhill racing - acceleration, gravity, forces, and more.

The kids could even take home their own hot wheels!