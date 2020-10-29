"We can't count on the normal time for mail because it comes at odd times."

MACON, Ga. — The post office in south Macon is one of the few locations where several people say their mail has been significantly delayed.

"Mail has not been picked up for 3 days. This includes election ballots. A USPS employee has been to the location on Saturday, October 24th and Monday October, 26th and refused to pick up mail," sent from a 13WMAZ News viewer.

This is just one of several emails we've received from viewers who live near the Rocky Creek Road post office in south Macon.

Several people have told us that mail is not being delivered or that their delivery is delayed.

They aren't the only ones saying that.

"It's kind of spotty," said a local resident.

Julia Rose lives nearby and says she has had no problems with deliveries until this summer.

"We can't count on the normal time for mail because it comes at odd times," Rose said.

Rose says she and her son have asked the post office about the delays, but have not gotten an answer.

Cheryl Thomas has lived at the neighborhood directly across from the post office.

"Packages always come now real late in the afternoon," Thomas said.

Both Thomas and Rose say that their mail comes long after 5 p.m.

Last week, the federal Office of Inspector General released a report on the United State Postal Service and changes in mail delivery that went into effect after General Louis DeJoy became postmaster in June.

The report says those changes cause delays and confusion at post offices across the country.

They said the postal service made those changes quickly when they were already struggling with staffing due to COVID-19.