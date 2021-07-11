Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza prepares to light up downtown Macon

The display spans over four blocks in the center of downtown Macon.

MACON, Ga. — It’s that special time of year again!

Bryan Nichols and his family are working to turn downtown Macon into a winter wonderland.

They’ve been busy at work along Poplar Street hanging up lights over the past few weeks getting ready for the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza.

Some of the set up means the family is working until 1 a.m.

“We started this year about October 8, it takes us almost two months to get it all ready to go,” Nichols said.

"Watching the kids faces and families down here for those 36, 38 days of the show, it’s a long process to get them ready. It’s a long process to get them down but it’s just magical the month that it’s up,” Nichol’s daughter Morgan said.

Opening night will be on Black Friday on November 26. Nightly shows are completely free and open to the public.