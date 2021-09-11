Get Maine Lobster said they don't plan to sell or cook the lobster, but rather to find an appropriate organization or aquarium where it can safely live.

PORTLAND, Maine — Lobster-flavored cotton candy might not sound appealing, but how about a cotton candy-colored lobster? That's what lobsterman Bill Coppersmith pulled up this weekend in Casco Bay.

According to a release from Get Maine Lobster, a direct-to-consumer seafood company based in Portland that Coppersmith supplies, the crustacean is a 1-in-100 million catch.

The lobster, named Haddie in honor of Coppersmith's granddaughter, is currently in a tank at Get Maine Lobster. The company said doesn't plan to sell or cook Haddie, but rather to find an appropriate organization or aquarium where she can live out the rest of her life in safety and comfort.

A few rare colored lobsters have been caught in waters off Maine and elsewhere in New England over the past year.

In October, New Hampshire's Seacoast Science Center displayed a split-colored lobster that officials said was caught in Maine waters. In May, the University of New England's Marine Science Center became home to a similar crustacean.