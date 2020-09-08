MAJL Diagnostic lab partners with Community Empowerment Center to offer COVID-19 testing

According to a release, there is not out of pocket cost.

MACON, Ga. — The Community Empowerment Center Incorporated is partnering with MAJL Diagnostics to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at three different locations.

According to a release from the Community Church of God, there is no out of pocket cost.

Last week, around a dozen people told 13WMAZ they had to wait weeks for results on COVID-19 tests done through Community Church of God and the Community Empowerment Center. Pastor Jason McClendon said it was because of a holdup with the MAJL Diagnostic lab.

This time, the lab says all test results will be returned within seven business days -- for the nasal pharyngeal tests.

The release says if you haven't received test results and were tested at one of their sites, to get retested if more than three weeks have passed.

The lab issued a statement to the community apologizing for not getting results back in a timely manner, according to the release.

Three sites will be open in Macon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week.