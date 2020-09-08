MAJL Diagnostic lab partners with Community Empowerment Center to offer COVID-19 testing

MACON, Ga. — The Community Empowerment Center Incorporated is partnering with MAJL Diagnostics to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at three different locations.
According to a release from the Community Church of God, there is no out of pocket cost.
Last week, around a dozen people told 13WMAZ they had to wait weeks for results on COVID-19 tests done through Community Church of God and the Community Empowerment Center. Pastor Jason McClendon said it was because of a holdup with the MAJL Diagnostic lab.
This time, the lab says all test results will be returned within seven business days -- for the nasal pharyngeal tests.
The release says if you haven't received test results and were tested at one of their sites, to get retested if more than three weeks have passed.
The lab issued a statement to the community apologizing for not getting results back in a timely manner, according to the release.
Three sites will be open in Macon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week.
- August 11 at Saint Paul AME at 2501 Shurling Drive in Macon
- August 12 at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church at 2081 Forest Hill Road in Macon
- August 13 at Community Church of God at 5555 Bethesda Avenue in Macon -- also offering serological antibody tests at this location only. Results for these tests will come back in 15 minutes, according to the release.