MACON, Ga. — Traffic on I-75 Northbound near Hartley Bridge Road at Mile Post 155 is at a standstill.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a wreck involving two cars and an overturned tractor trailer is blocking the three left lanes on the interstate.

All drivers are asked to take an alternative route until the wreck is cleared.

13WMAZ has a crew on the way and will update this story as soon as more details become available.