TREUTLEN COUNTY, Ga. — A "major" accident is blocking all lanes of traffic on I-16 in Treutlen County.

That's according to a tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The agency says the accident is on I-16 westbound near mile marker 71.

Officials are currently on the scene. The wreck is expected to clear around 3 p.m.

For help with alternate routes, call Georgia 511.