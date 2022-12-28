Major updates to water situations in Monroe, Jones and Baldwin Counties

North Monroe County residents are asked to "significantly curb" water use over the next few days after another water shortage in Butts County.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Several counties and cities sent out significant updates for their water systems after the arctic blast over the weekend caused leaks and shortages around Central Georgia.

North Monroe County Water System

They are asking customers to “significantly curb” water use tonight and over the new few days as Monroe County will again have to tie into the City of Forsyth water lines to pump water into the county’s north system due to another significant water shortage in Butts County.

Monroe County reconnected its water system to the Butts County system and began to lose water rapidly, forcing them to cut Monroe County from its system on Thursday evening.

Commissioners notified City of Forsyth officials that for the second time this week, they will have to connect two Monroe County Emergency Services fire engine houses to transfer water from the City of Forsyth into the north system starting tomorrow morning.

MCES will set up one truck and hose at a city hydrant in River Forest and then another at the intersection of Boxankle and Mayfield roads.

Monroe County remains under a Boil Water Advisory for all North Monroe County water system customers. This includes all areas along Johnstonville Road and to the north of there.

Residents are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. The Boil Water Advisory does not apply to residents receiving water from the City of Forsyth already or are on Monroe County’s South Water System.

Monroe County water officials are also repairing a broken water main near the intersection of Drewery Company Drive and Mace Manor in High Falls. This is not believed to be related to the water shortage in Butts County.

Jones County and Haddock

Water levels have returned to normal in Haddock. On Thursday, crews will begin flushing fire hydrants around town to test the water. During these tests, residents may experience cloudy water and water pressure drops. After the tests are run through the lab, the boil water advisory may be lifted.

Milledgeville

Repairs continued, tanks continued to fill, and the water system continued to recover throughout the day on Wednesday.

They say the system is working, but it is taking time to replace a large amount of water lost to various leaks over the last few days.

The water treatment plant has ramped up the volume, and water is being pushed to the tanks as quickly as possible after treatment. They ask that residents continue to try and conserve water as the system recovers.

Residents on North Columbia Street, north of Dunlap Road and customers west of the 441 Bypass, including Allenwood, will be some of the last to see their service fully restored.

There might be times when water comes and goes for residents throughout the area as the system recovers. The Boiled Water Advisory is still in effect for all customers with low to no pressure since 4 a.m. on Dec. 26.