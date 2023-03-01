Major water leak keeps Dublin City Hall closed

crews are currently working on the clean up which included ripping out the carpet on the main floor's hallway.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin City Hall remains closed for the rest of the week following a major weekend water leak.

City manager Joshua Powell says the leak has been repaired, but the drying out process for the building will take longer.

Powell says the first floor of the building was flooded and they are accessing the damage.

Serve pro crews are currently working on the clean up which included ripping out the carpet on the main floor's hallway.

Powell says they are asking city hall customers to use the drive-thru windows for service and if necessary to meet with specific departments.