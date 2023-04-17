Central Georgia group teaches women of color ropes of entrepreneurship

Murray's Make It Happen Sis! is both a call to action and an organization meant to support, teach, and connect aspiring and established entrepreneurs.

It started with wanting to find a group of likeminded women, now a resource for almost 100 business owners.



"The website, mihs.co, and on that, I’m using smart match technology -- so what it is algorithms and stuff, and they help match members that can collaborate with each other, match them with resources they might need. In the future, we can match them with possible investors," Murray explained.



Black women are the fastest growing group of female entrepreneurs, but not everyone in business had the safety net of an organization when they started like mortgage loan officer Coretta Yeadon.



"I started off with my mortgage loan officer who helped me when I moved here to Warner Robins, and she was amazing, but I realized I just can’t depend on one person,” Yeadon said.



A JP Morgan Chase report says Black women own nearly 2.7 million businesses across the United States, making them the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs.