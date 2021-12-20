Make Music Winter makes some sweet sounds in downtown Macon

The local festivities are a part of a national celebration of music that happens on the winter solstice.

MACON, Ga. — Make Music Winter will be making some sweet sounds in downtown Macon on Tuesday.

Organized by singer/songwriter Gloria Stanley, the local festivities are a part of a national celebration of music that happens on the winter solstice.

Stanley received a $2,000 grant from Community Foundation of Central Georgia, and in 2019, held the first Make Music Winter event.

During this year’s Make Music Winter, there will be several festivities throughout the day. One event is a "Songwriters in the Round" at Macon Arts Alliance. The event will feature six local singers and songwriters showing the community their talents.

Mason Mishael has been making music since he was 16 years old. He describes his music as a mix of singer/songwriter, soft rock and pop.

“I think it’s the best way for me to express myself and connect with people who I might not otherwise have a connection with,” Mishael said.

He says when he starts making a song, he decides what feeling he wants to convey with the music and then begins working on the lyrics.

“I look at it this way, you want to deliver a feeling over anything,” Mishael said.

He says he’ll be playing a selection of songs about his experiences in the world. He says he’ll be playing songs that are true to him.

Mishael says it is an honor to get to make music in Macon because of its storied music history.

“To make music in such a rich area, such a musically-rich area feels both overwhelming and I feel privileged,” he said.

The all-day event starts at 12:30 p.m. with a warm clothes drive at Brookdale Warming Center and a charitable giveaway at Famous Mike's. Visitors can, of course, hear their favorite Christmas songs throughout the events.

Make Music Winter is completely free to the public. Organizers encourage people to make music that day and post pictures of their celebration on social media using #MakeMusicWinterMacon.

The event is supported by the Macon Arts Alliance, Visit Macon, United Way, Center Hill Baptist Church, Shadow Sound Studio, and First Baptist Church.

You can hear more of Mishael’s music on his YouTube page.