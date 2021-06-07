'Make travel times a little faster': Houston County to widen Houston Lake Road

According to Robbie Dunbar, Houston County's Director of Operations, up to 11,000 cars a day travel on Houston Lake.



“It is overdue needing widening. The volume of traffic alone will warrant the widening,” said Dunbar.



This new project will place a turning lane to allow for smoother traffic flow. Dunbar says this is the fifth phase of a widening project that started in 2001. It stretches from Centerville, through Warner Robins, then into Perry.



“This last leg, which is currently a two-lane road section of road having ditches on both sides, is kind of become a choke point,” said Dunbar.



Arwen Gingerich who lives in Perry says she travels this road frequently.



“Probably three to four times a week and my husband every day,” said Gingerich, so she says widening the road will be a great help.



“I just think it'd be more convenient, it will make travel times a little faster and again a little safer you get impatient people who want to pull around or try to speed things up, and it could help with that issue, I think,” said Gingerich.



Dunbar says in addition to the turning lane, there will be more benefits.



“It'll have a sidewalk on both sides of the road. There'll be a traffic signal added at King's Chapel Road, which will be a safety enhancement,” said Dunbar.



Funding for this project comes from the 2018 SPLOST fund.

