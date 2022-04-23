Mammal Mayhem and the 65th Annual Pet Show comes to Museum of Arts and Sciences

Organizers introduced people to the newest members of the museum's mammal family; including goats, birds, lemurs and even a possum.

MACON, Ga. — People got to have a day of family fun Saturday at the Museum of Arts and Sciences with Mammal Mayhem and the 65th Annual Pet Show.

Organizers introduced people to the newest members of the museum's mammal family; including goats, birds, lemurs and even a possum.

If that wasn't enough, there were also special demonstrations from the Bibb County K-9 Unit and, of course, a pet show.

Kyrie Hugdahl with the museum says the day gives people from all backgrounds the chance to come together.

"We try to reach as wide of an age range as possible and we like to describe our audience as multi-generational, so it really brings us all a lot of joy when we see people of all ages come out," she said.

Mammal Mayhem has been around since 2010. If you missed them, go to macon.org for more family friendly events.