Man, 13-year-old charged in Warner Robins Walmart parking lot homicide

Police say the motive appears to be a carjacking

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people are now facing murder charges after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Warner Robins Walmart.

According to a news release, the suspects are a 20-year-old named Rickey Martin Jr. and an unidentified 13-year-old.

They’re charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the killing of Gregory Arnett. Police say the motive appears to be a carjacking.

CASE HISTORY

Officers were called to the Walmart on Booth Road for shots fired on Wednesday, July 7. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car.