FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Jaivon Abron, the 21-year-old accused of lying to investigators and concealing the death of Anitra Gunn, made his first appearance in Peach County on Friday morning.

In the hearing, he told the magistrate judge that he wanted a court-appointed lawyer and that he was not sure if he wanted a commitment hearing.

The judge noted the most serious charge against him, concealing the death of another, carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, if convicted.

District Attorney David Cooke told the court his office opposes granting Abron bond for three reasons.

They are:

His release could compromise the investigation since not all evidence in the case has been recovered;

Threats could be made against his life;

There are two warrants in Lowndes County for his arrest for lying to investigators.

The magistrate held off on discussing bond since Abron does not have a lawyer.

Another hearing will be scheduled to discuss bond once he has an attorney.

-----

Warrants released Thursday revealed more information about his alleged involvement in the case.

According to the first warrant -- a charge of concealing the death of another -- Abron picked up Little from the area of Montrose Street and Belle Street after Little abandoned Gunn's vehicle in her neighbor's yard on Valentine's Day.

On the other two charges of giving false statements to investigators in Valdosta, the GBI has documented at least two occasions in which Abron reportedly did not tell the truth to an agent.

The first is alleged to have happened on Feb. 19 between 1:01-4:36 p.m.

The second is alleged to have happened on Feb. 20 between 9:33-10:49 p.m.

Abron's arrest was announced Wednesday in Peach County, and came days after the GBI secured a murder warrant for Gunn's boyfriend, Demarcus Little.

Here's everything that's happened in the last week in the Gunn case

Feb. 21: Little appears in court on the damage to property charge and his bond is set at $10,000. Hours later, law enforcement charges Little with Gunn's murder.

Feb. 24: A warrant reveals Gunn's cause of death as 'manual strangulation.' Little appears in court for his murder charge and is not granted bond.

Feb. 26: The GBI announces the arrest of Abron and says more arrests could be possible as the investigation continues.

Feb. 27: Warrants detail the extent of Abron's alleged connection to the case

