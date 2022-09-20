Sheriff: Dodge County man accused of killing man over pet dispute commits suicide in jail

The 71-year-old was found in his cell just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Dodge County man over a pet dispute was found dead in jail, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

71-year-old Ronnie Robert Reeves was found inside his jail cell just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday night. The preliminary investigation found that Reaves took his own life, the sheriff's office said in a news release. They say they do no suspect foul play.

The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is ongoing.

Reeves was arrested on Friday night after allegedly shooting 47-year-old John David Ussery

On Sunday, Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson said Ussery had just arrived at his son’s home on 907 Telfair County Line Road in Dodge County when he witnessed 71-year-old Ronnie Reeves shooting his son’s dog.

The sheriff says the dog had reportedly gotten out and allegedly attacked Reeves’ cat.

Shortly after Ussery stepped out of his vehicle, Reeves shot him once in the chest-- killing him.

Reeves was charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.