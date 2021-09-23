Man accused of killing Twiggs County couple denied bond

Fred and Peggy White were found shot to death outside their home in Dry Branch on Sept. 11

DRY BRANCH, Ga. — A Macon man accused of killing a Twiggs County couple will stay locked up, for now.

Charles Rowland, 49, appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing where he was denied bond.

Rowland was arrested earlier this month and charged with the murders of Frank and Peggy White in Dry Branch.

CASE HISTORY

White’s daughter called investigators around 9 a.m. on September 11 to report her parents’ home had been burglarized and they were missing.

About a half hour later, a hunter found Peggy White’s body in a truck about a quarter-mile away. Her husband, Fred, was found about 200 yards away on the edge of some woods nearby.

Days later, Twiggs Sheriff Darren Mitchum held a press conference where he played home surveillance footage taken from the back porch of the White’s home.

Hours later, Rowland was arrested.

Investigators said they saw a vehicle in Macon that matched information they received about a car near the double homicide.

They spoke to Rowland and saw that he matched the suspect seen on surveillance footage. He was detained, and a search warrant was executed on his home and car.

Investigators say they found evidence linking him to the double homicide, but did not say what it was.