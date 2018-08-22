The death penalty may be off the table for the man accused of shooting and killing two Peach County deputies in November 2016.

Ralph Stanley Elrod is charged with the murders of Deputy Patrick Smallwood and Sgt. Patrick Sondron.

Sondron's son, Jacob, tells WMAZ that his family met with District Attorney David Cooke last Thursday.

At that meeting, Cooke supposedly told the Sondrons that he would be seeking a plea deal, rather than the death penalty for Elrod.

"That didn't sit well with me and my family," said Sondron. "Ideally what I would like to see is just an attempt at the death penalty."

Sondron says the Smallwoods were not present at that meeting with the District Attorney.

Sondron alleges that the Smallwoods are in favor of the plea deal. WMAZ reached out to the Smallwoods, but have not yet received a response.

"The death penalty to me personally is the closest thing to closure, per se, or justice, that we could recieve," said Sondron.

Amy Leigh Womack with the District Attorney's office says, "We're not allowed to comment on even the possibility of plea negotiations in any case. We'll be ready to proceed at our next scheduled hearing."

Womack says there is a motions hearing scheduled for September 6.

"It was two sheriff's deputies that were killed in the line of duty and we live in a state where we have the death penalty, but the District Attorney, who is elected to represent us to the full extent, is not pursuing that death penalty," said Sondron.

