Man accused of sending letters that threatened to kill Jones County deputies

He was previously convicted of sending hoax anthrax threats in 2017

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — A Barnesville man faces charges of terroristic threats and acts after he allegedly sent letters threatening to kill deputies in Jones County.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies from Butts, Jones and Lamar counties arrested 54-year-old Travis Ball Tuesday with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ball, who is from Barnesville, is accused of mailing letters to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Court Clerk’s Office threatening to bomb buildings and kill employees.

The news release says both letters contained a powdery substance that he claimed was anthrax.

When investigators executed a search warrant at his Barnesville home, they found similar letters that hadn’t been mailed out yet.

Ball was previously sentenced to two years in prison in 2017 for the same thing – mailing hoax anthrax threats.

The letters from his prior conviction went to places like the State Bar of Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A news release from the Department of Justice says those letters were sent in April 2016 while Ball was jailed in the Coffee County Correctional Facility.

13WMAZ has reached out to the FBI and other investigating agencies to see if Ball is believed to be connected to the suspicious mail incident Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Macon.