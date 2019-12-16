COCHRAN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says a man will be charged after he allegedly shot at two duck hunters over the weekend.

According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, it happened just before sunrise on Saturday.

DNR says that a game warden responded to a call from two duck hunters in Bleckley County who reported that someone was shooting at them with a rifle while they were setting up to hunt.

The hunters told the game warden that they saw muzzle flashes and then bullets hitting the water in front of them.

The game warden saw a man coming out of the woods without a firearm and confronted him, although he denied being involved.

The man was detained as a corporal and K9 officer were deployed. The K9 officer tracked the path the suspect took and led officers to a loaded rifle hidden in the bushes near a pond.

The K9 continued to track and found a path that went directly to the swamp where the two duck hunters were setting up, as well as found three spent shell casings from the rifle.

The suspect was not named, but DNR says he will face several charges. The investigation is ongoing.

