Man accused of trying to poison neighbor's dog turns himself in to police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man accused of trying to poison his neighbor's dog is facing charges after turning himself in to the police.

Police say John Romano turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 20.

The arrest was made due to an investigative partnership between Alexandria Police and the AWLA's Animal Services Division.

The charges come after an Alexandria family shared surveillance footage captured on their Ring camera with WUSA9. It shows a person entering their driveway and throwing several items over their fence. They saw it happen while they were out of town. When they returned home, they checked the yard and were able to collect the items before their dogs got near it. They believe it was meat, tainted with poison.

The family said the suspect, left the note (see below) in their mailbox the next day. The letter alleges that Romano threw the tainted meat after being bothered by the dog's barking.