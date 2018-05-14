A Baldwin County jury has acquitted a suspect in a gruesome murder.

In November 2016, Allen Vasser's body was found burning in the woods near Milledgeville.

Authorities say that happened just hours after someone drove into the Wendy's in Milledgeville, and then took off on foot.

Police charged one man in both cases: Demario Parham.

On Friday, Oconee Circuit District Attorney Stephen Bradley says the jury found Parham not guilty of killing Vasser.

He was acquitted of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and theft by receiving.

But they did convict him of several traffic charges in the Wendy's crash: failure to report an accident, fleeing an accident, reckless driving, driving without a license and failing to maintain his lane.

