'She laughed, and he killed her': Prosecutors say man admitted to friend that he killed Anitra Gunn

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Opening statements got underway Tuesday in the trial of Demarcus Little – the man accused of killing Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.

Prosecutors said Little confessed to a friend that he killed Gunn after he told her that he loved her, and she laughed.

Prosecutor Neil Halvorson says Little killed Gunn in his aunt’s house, put her body in the trunk of her car, and buried her body in Crawford County.

Investigators tracked Little’s phone to the woods where searchers found her body, Halvorson says.

Timeline, according to prosecutors:

Little and Gunn got into Gunn’s 2013 Chevy Cruze around 1:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day and went to Waffle House in Byron around 2 a.m.

They left around 2:30 a.m. to go to a home on Chestnut Hill Road owned by Little’s aunt.

Halvorson says Little’s aunt was the last person to see Gunn alive, and the home is where she was strangled to death. He says Little drove Gunn’s car to the back of the home, put her body in the trunk, and drove to Greer Road in Crawford County where her body was eventually found covered in tree limbs and debris.

He says Little admitted to his friend, Jaivon Abron, on Feb. 16 that he killed Gunn.

Prosecutors also said evidence and experts will explain how Little’s phone was tracked to the same woods where Gunn’s body was found between 1:05-1:47 p.m. on the day of her death.