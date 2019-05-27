MACON, Ga. — A man was airlifted to the hospital after being burned in a fire Monday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Shaun Hart says the fire started in a work shed behind a home in the 3100-block of Hartley Bridge Road in south Bibb County.

Hart says the man was working with some type of cleaning material when the fire started, but they're still investigating what caused it.

The unidentified male victim was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center because of the severity of his injuries. So far, there is no update on his condition.

Bibb deputies briefly directed traffic in the area of Hartley Bridge Road across from Midsouth Credit Union so the medevac could land.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIRES

