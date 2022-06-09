Two men caught in weekend flash flood escape their car

They said there was no warning sign before they reached the flood.

MACON, Ga. — Alonza Crittenden and his friend Cameron Sellers fought hard for their lives this past weekend.

On Sunday night, the two left Crittenden's home in Lakewood for a quick run to the store. As they were driving, they got caught in several inches of rainwater unexpectedly.

Crittenden said there wasn't a barricade or a sign warning them not to drive there.

He said if it weren't for his friend, he likely wouldn't be alive.

"I was froze, because I can't swim," Crittenden said. "So I panicked, If it wasn't for my friend with me, I believe I would have died."

He said he and Sellers had to think very quickly because everything happened so fast.

"Luckily, two of the windows were able to let down and so we climbed out of the car in water, and we had to jump out and into the water," Crittenden said.

He said since Sunday, he's been a whirlwind of emotions.

"Today was just really was my first day really getting myself together," he said. "Sunday and yesterday was really, really hard for me and it was hard for him mentally. Even now just talking about it, it gets me choked up," he said.

Crittenden was especially terrified, because he said he can't swim.

Even if he could swim, he said he still would have been very scared because the water was moving at a very fast speed.

Although he is sad about what happened to him, he said he is relieved it was him and not his family.

"I'm really, really glad that my fiancé and my kids wasn't in that car because I know for a fact, I would have died Sunday trying to save them to get out of that car," he said.