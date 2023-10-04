Man arrested after 31 stolen firearms recovered in Crisp County

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by the sheriff's office in the case of a burglary at Howard's Pawn & Jewelry back on April 5.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested by Crisp County deputies after a search of his home led to the discovery of 31 stolen forearms, one additional gun anfg boxes of ammunition.

According to a release, 32-year-old Rontavious Jackson of Cordele was arrested on Wednesday.

Crisp deputies say that along with the Crisp County sheriff's office, the Mid-South Special Response team (SRT) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) acted on a search warrant of Jackson's home at 2213 Sheppard Drive.

The search of Jackson's home was part of an ongoing investigation by the sheriff's office in the case of a burglary at Howard's Pawn & Jewelry back on April 5.

Over 60 weapons were stolen from Howard's Pawn, and the Crisp County sheriff's office, ATF, and SRT recovered 31 of the guns stolen.

“I am incredibly proud of our agency and the successful collaboration between our local and federal partners, stated Sheriff Billy Hancock.

Jackson has been charged with 31 counts of theft by receiving stolen property, 32 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and 1 count of theft by receiving stolen property.