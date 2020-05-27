MACON, Ga. — It all started with a shooting call around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says they responded to a call where 40-year-old Jerome Hewett reportedly shot 30-year-old William Cecil Smith in the hip.

Davis says the two men knew each other.

"There was some type of argument between our suspect and the person who was shot. We don't know what it was all about," says Davis.

Hewett ran to a nearby house on Green Street and would not respond to the hostage negotiators as they tried to make contact for an hour.

Billy Bagwell owns Payne Mill Antiques right across the street and he says heard them trying to talk Hewett out of the house.

"We could hear them back there. They would be like, 'Come on out. We're not going anywhere,'" says Bagwell.

Davis says the SWAT team entered the house they believed Hewett was hiding in, but it was empty.

They then entered the house across the street through the front door and Hewett ran out the side door, but Bibb County deputies were there waiting to arrest him.

"It was teamwork by the patrol, investigators and the SWAT team that brought this to a peaceful end," says Davis.

Davis also says it appears Hewett knew the people in the home where he was ultimately arrested, but they don't believe they were helping to hide him.

Bagwell says when he got to work and saw the scene, he wasn't too surprised.

"In this day in time, you don't think much about it because there's so much of it."

When he saw the SWAT team pull up, he knew it would be over soon.

"I knew when I saw SWAT here that everything was about over and because I know Sheriff Davis he does a great job, so I knew it was all gonna be OK," Bagwell says.

Davis says when Hewett was arrested, he did not have any weapons on him.

Smith was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

