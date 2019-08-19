MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is in jail without bond after robbing a record store and cutting an employee Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, it happened at the Habersham Record & Tape Shop on Montpelier Avenue around 2 p.m.

It was reported to deputies than a man, later identified as 59-year-old Jesse Lester, came in with a knife and demanded money. Lester cut the clerk’s right hand as she was trying to get away, the release says.

Lester ran off towards Napier Avenue and nearby schools were placed on lockdown. He was captured around 2:30 p.m. on Hendley Street after a foot chase.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with armed robbery. The schools were cleared to release students after he was arrested, and he never stepped foot onto school property.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

