Man arrested after attempted contraband drop at Wilcox State Prison

The sheriff's office and police department say they average 2-3 prison drops a week.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested by Wilcox County deputies Friday after he allegedly tried to drop off contraband at prison and fought deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy was told about a contraband drop and given a description of a man to look out for around 5:30 a.m.

The man, identified as Carlthon Monson, was spotted by a deputy who tried to detain him. The sheriff's office says Monson began fighting with the deputy.

More deputies were then called to the scene.

Monson was able to break away from them and he ran away into the woods near the prison.

A perimeter was established by the Georgia Department of Corrections and Abbeville Police Department, who also assisted in the search for Monson.

He later stepped out of the wood line and turned himself in.

Monson faces charges of crossing the guard line with a weapon, trading with inmates, items prohibited for possession by inmates, and felony obstruction.