Man arrested after carjacking in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man is in jail without bond after a carjacking in Macon.
According to a release, Bibb County Sheriff's deputies responded to a carjacking at the intersection of Short Street and Main Street around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Deputies met with a 21-year-old man who said he was giving his friend a ride when his friend pulled out a handgun and demanded his cell phone and vehicle, a 1993 Honda Accord.
Deputies placed a lookout for the stolen vehicle and spotted it hours later behind the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites at 4951 Romeiser Drive.
After a short chase on foot, deputies arrested 22-year-old Edward Flowers.
Flowers was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and booked on charges of carjacking a motor vehicle and obstruction of law enforcement.
The victim was not injured during the carjacking.
Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.