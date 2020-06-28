Man arrested after carjacking in Macon

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Short Street and Main Street.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in jail without bond after a carjacking in Macon.

According to a release, Bibb County Sheriff's deputies responded to a carjacking at the intersection of Short Street and Main Street around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies met with a 21-year-old man who said he was giving his friend a ride when his friend pulled out a handgun and demanded his cell phone and vehicle, a 1993 Honda Accord.

Deputies placed a lookout for the stolen vehicle and spotted it hours later behind the Americas Best Value Inn & Suites at 4951 Romeiser Drive.

After a short chase on foot, deputies arrested 22-year-old Edward Flowers.

Flowers was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and booked on charges of carjacking a motor vehicle and obstruction of law enforcement.

The victim was not injured during the carjacking.