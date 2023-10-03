Man arrested after chase involving Twiggs County deputies in stolen car

Twiggs Sheriff Darren Mitchum says the man is wanted in Cobb and Dekalb counties for theft and criminal trespassing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested by Twiggs County deputies after leading them on a chase on Wednesday according to Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum.

Mitchum says the chase began in Twiggs County when a deputy spotted a car speeding down I-16 at 101 miles per hour.

He says when the deputy attempted to stop the car, the driver sped up and a chase began. Mitchum says during the chase the driver also tried driving some cars off the road.

When deputies attempted to box in the car to end the chase, the driver crashed into a deputy vehicle.

Mitchum identified the driver as 25-year-old Tavion Jackson.

He says the car Jackson was driving was stolen out of Twiggs County and the tag was stolen out of Smyrna.

Mitchum says Jackson is wanted in Cobb and Dekalb counties for theft and criminal trespassing.

He says Jackson was also driving with a suspended license and deputies found a gun and marijuana in the car.