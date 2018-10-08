UPDATE: Friday, 1 p.m.

The suspect was located by an officer on patrol Friday morning.

Steven Scott, 32, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, according to Sgt. Keenon with the Perry Police Department.

Keenon says Scott had been staying at a hotel nearby.

More charges could be pending.

------------------------------

A hotel owner was hit by a vehicle after trying to investigate a suspicious vehicle at his hotel on Wednesday.

The incident happened at the Great Inn on St. Patricks Drive around 11 p.m, according to the Perry Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle charged toward Phillip Patel and hit him with the front of his vehicle.

According to the police, the driver is described as a white male with a low haircut and a neck tattoo. He was also wearing camouflage.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle is asked to call the Perry Police Department at (478) 988-2800.

