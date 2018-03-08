Bibb County deputies arrested a man with a gun who allegedly threatened another man on Forsyth Road in north Macon.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near the Burger King at 4459 Forsyth Road.

Lt. Sean DeFoe said the two man apparently argued and one man drove away.

The second man began walking down Forsyth Road but dropped his gun when officers approached.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured, he said.

DeFoe had no further information on the incident, and did not release the man's name at this time.

