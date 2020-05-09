Man arrested after robbing Circle K in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Circle K on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins was robbed around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the suspect was said to be in the store when police arrived.
34-year-old Darris Lowe was arrested after running out of the store, according to the release.
Lowe is charged with robbery by sudden snatching, burglary and criminal trespass.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Paul Peck at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.