Man arrested after robbing Circle K in Warner Robins

The 34-year-old man ran from officers after robbing the gas station early Saturday morning.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Circle K on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins was robbed around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the suspect was said to be in the store when police arrived.

34-year-old Darris Lowe was arrested after running out of the store, according to the release.

Lowe is charged with robbery by sudden snatching, burglary and criminal trespass.