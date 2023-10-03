Man arrested after shooting in Sandersville leaves another injured

Police found 32-year-old Quinton Dewan Ritter hiding under a bed next to the stolen handgun they believe was used in that shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The Sandersville Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a late Wednesday shooting.

Sandersville Police Investigator Ken Parker says they found 32-year-old Quinton Dewan Ritter hiding under a bed next to the stolen handgun they believe was used in that shooting.

They also found drugs during the search warrant on the home he was in on College Street.

The arrest comes less than 24 hours after someone fired around half a dozen shots into a car riding down College Street on Wednesday.

One of those shots hit the passenger in the leg. He's expected to recover.

The driver did not get hurt.

Parker says Ritter is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Xanax, and crack cocaine.

He says more charges are coming.