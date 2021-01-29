Man arrested after 'suspicious object' found on Georgia Military College Prep School campus

A staff member found the object outside of Usery Hall.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is facing charges after a "suspicious object" was found on Georgia Military College Prep School's Milledgeville campus.

A release from the college says campus police responded Thursday after a GMC Prep School administrator found a "suspicious object" outside of Usery Hall. The college did not say what the object was.

That's when campus police contacted the Milledgeville Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

The investigative team said the object was not a threat, but a man was later arrested in connection to it. Surveillance footage helped them identify him.

The release says the man did not go inside any building on campus at any point.