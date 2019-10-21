MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held at the Bibb County jail after injuring a deputy while he was being detained.

According to a news release, deputies were patrolling Brookhaven Road around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they spotted a man panhandling near the Dollar Tree.

They were speaking to the man, 25-year-old Dustin Thomas, when he ran away from them.

Deputies caught him to him in the Cookout parking lot and a struggle began. During the struggle, one of the deputies suffered a nose injury.

Thomas was taken to jail on a violation of probation warrant and felony obstruction of a peace officer. The unnamed officer was treated at the Medical Center and released.

