Man arrested, charged after breaking into home in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — A man was arrested on Sunday after breaking into a home in Perry, according to a press release from the Perry Police Department.

They say it happened around 8:39 p.m. They say officers were called out to a home on Houston Lake Road about two men outside the home with guns.

One of the men was identified as Jason Butler. He was carrying a stolen semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and an AR-15 rifle.

Butler pointed the guns toward both an adult and a teen in the home while entering. Butler is a convicted felon and is prohibited from owning any guns, the release says.

Butler was arrested and charged with home invasion, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

No one was injured.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, please contact Det. Aaron Conner at (478)988-2829.

