Man arrested, charged with killing Milledgeville teen

Deputies found 16-year-old Cuatez Jones shot to death at the Milledgeville Manor apartment complex

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man accused of killing a Milledgeville teen is now in custody.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Dequanis Parks was arrested Tuesday in Newton County.

Parks was wanted for the June 20 death of 16-year-old Cuatez Jones at the Milledgeville Manor apartment complex.

Investigators say they found Jones' body with several gunshot wounds on a path between the apartments and McKinley Street

Parks is charged with one charge of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.